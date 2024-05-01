This Galaxy Ring rival is all set to launch in the US at $299

TL;DR The Amazfit Helio smart ring will finally go on sale in the US on May 15.

The wearable is priced at $299 but can be purchased alongside an Amazfit smartwatch for $149.

Amazfit is best known for its affordable yet reliable range of fitness trackers and smartwatches. In January, the company entered the smart ring race with the Amazfit Helio, beating the Samsung Galaxy Ring to the punch. Now, months later, the Helio smart ring is finally ready for its US release.

Coming in at $299, the Amazfit Helio is made of a titanium alloy and weighs less than 4g. It will be available to purchase in the US starting May 15 either as part of a bundle with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro or Amazfit T-Rex Ultra or as an independent purchase via the official Amazfit website. The company says the ring is best used with an Amazfit smartwatch thanks to seamless information syncing between the devices.

The company says the initial inventory of the Helio ring will be available in limited sizing options, but additional sizes will be added in the future.

In terms of health tracking features, Amazfit says the Helio ring is best for tracking recovery and sleep. “The sensor’s proximity to the user’s pulse enables even more accurate health data measurement – resulting in unparalleled recovery monitoring, analysis, and guidance when data is collated in the Zepp App for athletes looking to pursue every competitive edge,” the company writes in its press release.

The ring will collect and give you stats such as sleep score, full recovery time, blood oxygen, sleep heart rate variability, and sleep resting heart rate. The Helio ring also features 10ATM water resistance, so it’s safe to wear during most sports and exercises.

When paired with an Amazfit Cheetah Pro or Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, you’ll be able to get the Helio ring for $149. The company will also announce the bundled pricing soon.

You might like

Comments