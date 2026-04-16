Amazfit sharpens its focus on training with the Cheetah 2 Pro

Amazfit

TL;DR Amazfit has introduced the Cheetah 2 Pro with a clearer focus on structured training.

It features a titanium build, sapphire glass, a 3,000-nit AMOLED display, and advanced running metrics.

The watch is available now, priced at $449.99.

Amazfit has been busy over the past year and a half, rolling out updates across its wearables lineup. What’s been missing is a true return to its dedicated running watch line. That gap was filled today with the launch of the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, a model that puts the focus back on structured training. It’s been nearly three years since the original Cheetah Pro launched in 2023, so this feels long overdue.

On the hardware side, the watch lands with a more premium build, including a lightweight titanium bezel and sapphire glass over a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, now rated at up to 3,000 nits. Like its predecessor, it sticks with a four-button layout, which is still easier to use mid-run than relying on a touchscreen. To keep up with endurance training, it’s rated for up to 29 hours of GPS tracking or 17 days of typical use.

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Feature upgrades are relatively modest. The bigger change is how Amazfit is positioning the watch as a more dedicated training tool. As expected, runners get dual-band, multi-satellite GPS along with offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation. The watch also supports advanced metrics like VO₂ max, lactate threshold, running power, and gait tracking, along with finish time predictions.

Behind the scenes, Zepp Coach handles adaptive training plans while support for Strava and TrainingPeaks makes it easy for athletes to sync with their existing routines. For cross-training, the device supports tracking for more than 170 sport modes. It also includes Bluetooth calling and a built-in flashlight, the latter of which could come in handy for early morning or late-night runs.

Available now at $449.99, the Cheetah 2 Pro sits closer to performance watches from Garmin and COROS, but for less. With that said, Amazfit still has to prove itself. Specs are one thing, but accuracy and long-term software support are where other brands have built their reputations. The Cheetah 2 Pro is an attractive pitch that now has to hold up in real training.

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