Alexa gets an AI upgrade, but on an unusual platform
- Amazon now allows Fire TV users to search for movies and series using natural language. It currently supports English only.
- Users can ask Alexa to find content by specifying the topic, genre, or plot they’re interested in. It can also search your library based on script quotes.
- The upgraded Fire TV search experience is rolling out gradually to US customers running FOS6 or later.
Amazon has upgraded its Fire TV search experience to make finding relevant movies and shows easier. Through a notable boost to Alexa’s AI powers, users can search for content using natural language. The feature is only available in English for now, and it’s gradually rolling out to US-based users.
Amazon announced that it’s supercharging the search experience on Fire TV using its own large language model (LLM). Eligible users running FOS6 or later can find movies and series by picking a certain topic, genre, or plot. The upgraded Alexa can also find content based on specific script quotes. The company has provided the following search query examples:
- Alexa, show me movies about dog and human friendships.
- Show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.
- What movie has the line, ‘You’re killing me Smalls?’
Given that the average consumer reportedly spends over 10 minutes searching for content to watch each session, the new Fire TV update should simplify movie nights. For added convenience, Alexa can also restrict search results to content available on the platforms you’re subscribed to. This would filter out the content you must pay for and keep your session free.
If you’re based in the US and want to try the new search experience, you must update your Fire TV device to FOS6 or later. It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon is rolling out the update gradually, so you may have to wait a few weeks.