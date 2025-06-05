New AirPods tricks could finally match (and beat) Android earbuds

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR AirPods are set to receive several new features that could be announced at WWDC on Monday.

These features include an auto-pausing sleep detection feature and camera controls.

WWDC, where Apple will announce its upcoming software and platform plans, is just a few days away. While iOS and the company’s AI-driven initiatives will likely take center stage, several smaller announcements could greatly please AirPods owners and bring the earbuds up to par with Android products.

According to 9to5Mac, AirPods users may soon gain camera controls, enabling them to operate the camera on their iPhones and iPads. This feature reportedly functions similarly to older EarBuds, which used the earphone stem as a camera control stick. The extent of control is still unclear. While functionality akin to the iPhone 16’s Camera Control button would be ideal, especially for forthcoming AirPods models, it seems the feature might only trigger the shutter at this point.

This is not a new concept. Companies like OnePlus and OPPO have already introduced shutter support for their earbuds and phones, giving these Android devices an advantage. However, this development means Apple is now on par with these leading earbud manufacturers.

Where AirPods might surpass their competitors is with sleep detection. This feature could allow AirPods to detect when a user falls asleep while listening to music or a podcast and automatically pause the media. This would be particularly beneficial for users who use their earbuds as a sleep aid.

Other potential features for AirPods include additional head gestures to answer calls or dismiss notifications by nodding, streamlined pairing for AirPods connected to shared iPads, and a studio microphone mode utilizing Apple’s Audio Mix feature.

We’ll undoubtedly learn more at WWDC 2025, which begins on June 9.

