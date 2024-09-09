You might not have to buy hearing aids thanks to the AirPods Pro 2

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Although Apple did not unveil new AirPods Pro models in today’s event, the company has announced a couple of new health features that will soon be available on the AirPods Pro 2. With these features, Apple aims to protect users’ hearing, help them identify an undiagnosed hearing disorder, and enhance the listening experience for those with hearing loss.

The Hearing Protection feature on the AirPods Pro 2 will be enabled by default. It will use machine learning to automatically adjust loud sounds to prevent damage, adding to the passive noise isolation already offered by the silicone ear tips.

To help users check their hearing, Apple will soon offer a clinically validated hearing test in the Health app. Using an interactive pure-tone audiometry test the wireless earbuds will be able to identify if a user has hearing loss and provide a detailed summary highlighting the extent of the hearing loss in each year, a classification, and recommendations. Users will be able to easily share these results with a doctor and take appropriate measures.

For those who already have hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 will utilize the data gathered by the hearing test to generate a custom sound profile and enhance the listening experience. It will essentially act as a clinical-grade hearing aid for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, allowing them to better hear others or their surroundings. Users will also be able to set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a medical professional.

The AirPods Pro 2 will also use the personalized sound profile to improve users’ experience while listening to music or watching movies. While flagship wireless earbuds from other brands, like Oppo, offer a similar feature that uses a test to generate a custom audio profile for users. Apple’s implementation is unique as it is clinically validated and can help its earbuds act as hearing aids for some.

Apple says that these new features will be available for AirPods Pro 2 users in over 100 countries this fall. The features will arrive with a software update for the earbuds and the updated Health app in iOS 18.

