We got 'new' AirPods Max after four years, and all that's new is USB-C

The refresh also includes support for Personalized Spatial Audio on iOS 18 and five new color options.

The new AirPods Max are available for preorder at $549 and will be available starting September 20.

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event also brought news for audio enthusiasts, but it might not be what they were hoping for. While we did get to see two new AirPods models, Apple also unveiled a minor refresh to its premium over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max.

The original AirPods Max, released four years ago, have earned a reputation as one of the best over-the-ear headphones in the market, thanks to their exceptional sound quality, industry-leading active noise cancellation, and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem. However, they’ve also been criticized for their hefty weight and a so-called “case” that offers little real protection — issues many hoped Apple would address with a new model.

Unfortunately, Apple’s refresh today did not address any of these concerns. The only physical change is the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C for charging, a move that was long overdue and brings the AirPods Max in line with the rest of Apple’s product lineup. Additionally, the new AirPods Max will support Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio feature when connected to iPhones running iOS 18. Beyond these two additions, the audio experience, battery life, and other specifications have remained unchanged.

So, how will Apple entice customers to purchase a new pair of headphones that are essentially unchanged? The answer lies in aesthetics. Apple has introduced a range of new color options: Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Orange, and Blue, hoping that these fresh hues will be enough to differentiate the latest model and attract buyers.

The new AirPods Max are available for preorder today at the same $549 price tag as the launch price of the original AirPods Max ($429 at Amazon). General availability will begin on September 20.

