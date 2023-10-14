How to turn off your Apple AirPods Max

For a company that specializes in making things simpler, Apple has overcomplicated something as basic as turning off its highest-end headphones. The headset comes with no power button. Don’t worry; you’re not alone if you’re trying to figure the situation out. Today, we’ll teach you how to turn off your AirPods Max.

How to turn off your AirPods Max

Adam Molina / Android Authority

This whole situation with the AirPods Max not being able to turn off can be stressful, and it requires a bit of getting used to. The idea here is that instead of letting you turn it off, Apple created low power modes for its AirPods Max.

There is low power mode, which is akin to putting the headphones in sleep mode. Bluetooth and Find My will stay alive for whenever you’re ready to use the headset, though. Then there is ultralow power mode, which turns off Bluetooth and Find My to preserve even more battery. Let’s show you how to activate these power modes.

How to put AirPods Max in low power mode

The simplest way to enter low power mode is to simply put your AirPods Max inside the included Smart Case. This will force them into power mode immediately.

Additionally, low power mode activates when you set your AirPods Max somewhere and leave them stationary. After five minutes of no movement, the headphones will go into low power mode.

How to put AirPods Max in ultralow power mode

Adam Molina / Android Authority

If you want your AirPods Max to go into ultralow power mode, you’ll have to be more patient. Ultralow power mode will activate after 18 hours inside the Smart Case.

Those who have used the second method of leaving the AirPods Max static, outside the Smart Case, will have to wait 72 hours for ultralow power mode to kick in.

Disconnect your AirPods Max from your device If you don’t want to wait, there are some unofficial ways to turn off your AirPods Max. The most basic one is to disconnect them from your device. Let’s show you how to do this on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. These are most likely what you’re using with your AirPods Max.

How to unpair your AirPods Max from an iPhone or iPad: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Bluetooth section. Find your AirPods Max and tap on the i icon next to it. Tap on Forget This Device. Confirm by selecting Forget Device.

How to unpair your AirPods Max from a Mac computer: Click on the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Go into the Bluetooth option. Find your AirPods Max and right-click on it. Select Remove. Confirm by hitting Forget Device.

Factory reset your AirPods Max Here’s a bit of a more drastic way to disconnect your AirPods Max from your devices and turn it off. A factory reset will do the trick. This may be annoying, as you will have to repair your headphones later. That said, it can be a good solution if you don’t have your device within reach and want to save battery.

How to reset your AirPods Max: Simultaneously press and hold the digital crown and noise control button for 15 seconds. The LED will flash amber, then white. You can let go now. Put your AirPods Max into the case or set them somewhere.

Adam Molina / Android Authority

You can also use magnets If you don’t have the Smart Case handy, and don’t want to wait around for the AirPods Max to enter low power mode, you can also use physical magnets. Apparently, even small fridge magnets will work.

Grab a couple of magnets and put them near the sensors at the same time. These sensors are on both cups in the back of the AirPods Max cups. The headphones will stay in low power mode as long as the magnets are there.

FAQs

Where is the power button in the AirPods Max? The Apple AirPods Max has no power button. You can’t really turn them off. Instead, Apple relies on low power modes to save battery.

Do I need the Smart Case to put my AirPods Max in low power mode? The Smart Case will put the AirPods Max in low power mode immediately. It’s not completely necessary, though. Low power mode will also activate if you simply set your AirPods Max somewhere and leave them static for five minutes.

How long does the battery last on the AirPods Max? The AirPods Max headset is estimated to last 20 hours while actively listening, with both ANC and spatial audio turned on.

How do I turn off ANC on the AirPods Max? You can use the noise control button on the AirPods Max to turn off ANC. You can also access these options on an iPhone. Put the headphones on, go to Settings, tap on your AirPods Max, and select Off in the Noise Control section.

Comments