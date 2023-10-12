AirPod case flashing orange? Here’s how to fix it

Apple’s AirPods have become hugely popular over the past several years, with the audio devices offering excellent sound quality, great features, and an appealing design. But with all that said, they are not without their problems and can experience issues. AirPods flashing orange light on the AirPods case is one such problem. Read on to learn what it may be and how to fix it.

QUICK ANSWER AirPods flashing orange suggests an issue with your earbuds. Usually, the light indicates that there is a problem with charging or pairing. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Why do AirPods blink orange?

Four reasons why your AirPod case is blinking orange So, to put things plainly, your AirPods case will flash a different colored light to communicate different things to its user. For example, a flashing green light means it is fully charged, while a flashing white light indicates it is currently in pair mode.

However, whenever your AirPods case is flashing orange, it indicates that a problem is occurring. These are the four reasons why your AirPods case would blink orange: Flashing orange light with AirPods in the case: Indicates that your AirPods are charging inside the case.

Indicates that your AirPods are charging inside the case. Flashing orange light without AirPods in the case: May indicate that your charging case doesn’t have enough charge in order to recharge your AirPods again fully.

May indicate that your charging case doesn’t have enough charge in order to recharge your AirPods again fully. Flashing orange light while charging: Indicates that your AirPods and your AirPod case are both charging.

Indicates that your AirPods and your AirPod case are both charging. Flashing orange light without AirPods in the case: May also indicate that your AirPods are having an issue with pairing with your audio source (cell phone, PC, game console, etc).

How to fix your AirPod blinking orange errors

Lily Katz / Android Authority

There are many different reasons why your AirPods may be experiencing the orange blinking error. Thankfully, each of the errors is fairly easy to fix. Here are the various ways in which you should be able to fix your AirPods flashing orange error:

Reset & reconnect your AirPods: Resetting your AirPods is one of the most effective ways to fix your device’s error message and is also a super easy process. Here’s what you need to do: Place your AirPods inside the charging case and wait at least 30 seconds. On your phone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Select the i icon next to your AirPod device’s name. Select Forget This Device. Open the lid of your AirPod charging case and hold down on the setup button for at least 15 seconds. It should begin flashing orange and then white. Go back to your phone’s Bluetooth connections page. Wait until your AirPods pop up as a new device. Select Connect. Restart your audio source: It’s also quite possible that the orange flashing error isn’t because of a problem with your AirPods but instead with the audio source instead. Whether your AirPods are connected to a PC, a cell phone, or a game console, we recommend turning the device off and back on again. This may allow your audio device to refresh itself, clear out background applications, and fix connection issues.

Clean your AirPods: True wireless earbuds accumulate dirt, debris, and gunk over time. If this dirt gathers on or near the sensors of your AirPods, it may prevent your device from maintaining a proper connection with the AirPods case and prevent proper charging. Because of this, it’s essential to clean your AirPods.

Through the use of 70% isopropyl alcohol, cotton swabs, and toothpicks, you can effectively clean your device. You can easily clean it by dampening the cotton swabs with alcohol and rubbing it on the AirPods and AirPods case to clean it. Use the toothpick to pick away any pieces of gunk remaining on the AirPods.

Contact Apple’s technical support: If all else fails, you should contact Apple’s technical support — either online, over the phone, or by visiting an Apple Store in person. The company is known for providing great customer service, so they should be able to identify the issue if you cannot figure it out on your own.

