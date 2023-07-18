Meta goes head-to-head with ChatGPT by open-sourcing its AI

TL;DR Meta announced it’s open-sourcing its large language model Llama 2.

Meta says the decision was made to give businesses, startups, and researchers access to more AI tools.

Llama 2 will be available through Microsoft Azure, AWS, Hugging Face, and other providers.

Today, Microsoft held its Inspire event, where the company announced AI-related products and partnerships. At the event, Meta revealed its partnership with Microsoft which will make Meta’s large language model (LLM) free for the public and researchers.

As stated in Meta’s blog, Meta is expanding its partnership with Microsoft by making the Redmond-based firm the preferred partner for its LLM (Llama 2). As Microsoft notes in its own blog, Llama 2 will be supported on Azure and Windows. It was also revealed that Qualcomm is working with Meta to bring Llama 2 to phones, laptops, and headsets starting in 2024 for AI-powered apps that don’t rely on cloud services.

Meta claims it decided to go open source with Llama 2 to give businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers access to more tools. These tools would open up “opportunities for them to experiment, innovate in exciting ways, and ultimately benefit from economically and socially.”

According to the press release, it appears Meta believes opening up access to its AI makes it safer. It notes that developers and researchers will be able to stress test the LLM, which will help in identifying and solving problems faster.

The company further explains that Llama 2 has been “red-teamed” — tested and fine-tuned for safety by having internal and external teams “generate adversarial prompts.” Meta adds that it will “continue to invest in safety through fine-tuning and benchmarking” the model.

Llama 2 is available starting today in the Azure AI model catalog and is optimized to work on Windows locally. However, it will also be available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers.

