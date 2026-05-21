ADT Blu is a DIY home security system that comes with a catch

TL;DR ADT has launched a new DIY home security system called ADT Blu.

It lets users buy individual cameras and sensors, or complete kits and install everything on their own.

However, it doesn’t support Nest integration, which can be a deal-breaker for many.

If you’ve always wanted to set up a DIY home security system, ADT has a new offering that might just be what you need — or not, depending on what your smart home interests looks like.

The new ADT Blu service works with the company’s ADT Plus app and is a fully DIY system aimed at users who want the flexibility of setting up their home security exactly how they want to, without being confused by multiple package deals that may or may not offer the devices they want.

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It’s meant to remove the compromises offered by standalone DIY options, which often “prioritize simplicity at the expense of performance or flexibility at the expense of reliability,” according to ADT.

Users can choose to set up a camera-only system, with ADT Blu cameras starting at $69. Once set up, the video feeds can be monitored with the ADT Plus app. However, they will need to subscribe to ADT’s “Video Connect” plan for $9.99 per month.

On the other hand, users can opt to use “ADT Blu Build My System” that starts at $249. This includes a base, a motion sensor, and three door/window sensors. Plus, you can include additional cameras, sensors, and even the Google Nest Hub as add-ons. Users will also need to subscribe to ADT’s Self-Protect plan for $14.99 per month or the Pro-Protect plan for $34.99 per month.

So, ADT’s new offering comes in at $20 less than the ADT Plus home security system — which begs the question, what’s the catch? Turns out, the company confirmed to 9to5Google that ADT Blu doesn’t support Nest integration, which could be a deal-breaker for many potential buyers.

It also makes the whole thing more confusing, because you can add a Google Nest Hub and the Nest Learning Thermostat as add-ons to your ADT Blu system.

The naming is also weird because the company used to offer a Blue by ADT service, which sounds very similar to its new offering. The website does mention that Blue by ADT products will no longer be marketed or sold, but if you’re already using the system, it will continue working normally.

ADT Blu is designed to let you expand your home security system, so you can start off with a few sensors and cameras and add more over time. ADT Blu is available starting today on the company’s official website, as well as on Amazon.

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