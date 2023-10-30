Spotify’s integration with a wide variety of social media apps has made it one of the most beloved music streaming platforms globally. You can share your Spotify playlists or your favorite songs on Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more without being a Premium subscriber. Let’s see how to add Spotify music directly to your Instagram story.

THE SHORT ANSWER To share music on Instagram stories, open the Spotify mobile app. Begin playing the song you want to share, then tap the share button > Instagram Stories. Finally, choose your preferred sharing option. KEY SECTIONS How to share Spotify music to Instagram stories (mobile only)

How to add music to your Instagram story (mobile only)

Before we get started, know that, currently, it is not possible to share Spotify music to Instagram from your computer. This feature is exclusive to the mobile platform.

It would be best to have Instagram installed on the same Android or iOS device you’re sharing Spotify music from. You need to log into your Instagram account before you can share music from Spotify.

How to share Spotify music on Instagram In the Spotify app, find the song you would like to share and full-screen it.

Press the share button in the bottom right.

From the share menu, select Instagram Stories . This will open the Instagram mobile app.

. This will open the Instagram mobile app. In the Instagram Story, choose your preferred sharing option at the bottom of the screen. You can either share it to your public stories or share it exclusively with your Close Friends list.

Press the share button Select Instagram Stories Choose your preferred sharing option

How to add music to your Instagram story Open Instagram on your mobile device.

Swipe in from the left on the home screen to begin a new Instagram story.

Tap the sticker button at the top of the story editing interface. This button looks like a smiley sticker being peeled back.

From the subsequent menu, select the MUSIC sticker.

sticker. Use the Search music field to locate the song you want to add to your Instagram story, then tap it.

Use the slider along the bottom to customize where the song starts and ends for your Instagram story. You can also customize how the text looks when the lyrics play out on top of your story.

When finished, tap Done .

. Choose your preferred sharing option. In this case, tap Your Story to share it on public.

Tap "Done" Tap "Your Story"

Can I add Spotify music to my Instagram story from the desktop app or web player? Unfortunately, no. Sharing Spotify songs on Instagram is not possible on the desktop app or web player.

Do you need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to share Spotify music through Instagram stories? No. You don’t need to be subscribed to Spotify Premium to share a song on your Instagram story.

