If you’ve decided to shelf Spotify for a while, you may be wondering how to cancel Spotify Premium. It’s easy to sit here and say Spotify Premium is incredible and everyone should subscribe. However, it’s unrealistic to believe that everyone wants to buy into Spotify Premium, especially with YouTube Music starting to become a more attractive music streaming option.

Whether you simply want to try Spotify Premium out for the trial period or need a break from the music streaming service, this is how to cancel Spotify Premium.

THE SHORT ANSWER To cancel Spotify Premium, go to your Spotify account page. On Android or iOS, select Change plan > Cancel Premium > Continue to cancel > Yes, cancel. On desktop, go to Available plans > Cancel Premium > Continue to cancel > Yes, cancel. KEY SECTIONS How to cancel Spotify Premium (mobile)

Cancelling Spotify Premium on desktop

How to cancel Spotify Premium (mobile) Spotify is a bit sneaky when it comes to Spotify Premium opt-out options. They don’t actually offer you any way to cancel your subscription from within the mobile app itself. Instead, you have to follow these steps.

On your Android or iOS device, go to your Spotify account page in a browser to access your account details.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down to Your plan and tap Change plan.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the following page, you’ll see Available plans. Scroll down to Spotify Free and tap Cancel Premium.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the next page, select Continue to cancel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the final page, titled Cancel Premium, select Yes, cancel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to cancel Spotify Premium (desktop) Both the mobile and desktop versions of Spotify—as well as the web player—will require you to use a browser to cancel Spotify Premium. This goes for all Premium subscriptions, including the Family plan.

To cancel your subscription from the desktop app or web player, open the display name dropdown menu by clicking the downward-facing arrow at the top. Click Account to be redirected to your Spotify account page in your browser.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select the Available plans tab from the menu on the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down until you see Spotify Free. Select Cancel Premium.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the next page, select Continue to cancel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

This will redirect you to one final page titled Cancel Premium. To finalize your decision and opt-out of your current subscription, select Yes, cancel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Does Spotify allow you to pause a subscription? Currently, Spotify does not let you put a hold on your account or “pause” your Spotify Premium subscription.

Will my playlists, Liked Songs, or downloaded music change if I cancel Spotify Premium? All of your saved content will stay on your account, even after you cancel Spotify Premium. That means your playlists, Liked Songs, followed artists, followers, and other content will stay. The only thing that will 100% be deleted is your downloads. Any and all of your downloaded content from Spotify will be deleted from your device once you stop subscribing to Spotify Premium.

Can I get a refund for unused months of Spotify Premium? Here’s how cancellation works: once you cancel your current Spotify Premium plan, you still have Spotify Premium until the plan runs out. For example, if you bought a one-month plan and want to cancel it early, you would still have Spotify Premium until the end of the month. There is no such thing as “unused time,” as your subscription will be canceled at the end of your current plan period.

After canceling Spotify Premium, will Spotify save my data if I want to come back? You will not lose any of your playlists, friends, or music in your music library. However, if you downloaded music through Spotify, all of that downloaded content will disappear from your device. The reason for this is that listening to downloaded Spotify content offline is a premium feature.

Comments