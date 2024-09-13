Google wants you to digitalize every aspect of your life, especially if you’re further embedded in the tech giant’s ecosystem in the process. To that end, the latest version of Google Wallet lets you store all manner of documents in digital form, and they’re not restricted to those you keep in your real wallet. Here’s how to add your passport to Google Wallet.

We should make clear right up front that a digital version of your passport can’t replace the real thing in many cases. It is intended to work at places where you just need to scan your passport, such as TSA checkpoints, letting you use your phone instead of a paper document. But for now, you will still be required to carry the physical version when traveling. The new feature is also only available to US passport holders at this stage.

QUICK ANSWER To add your passport to Google Wallet, go to Add to Wallet > ID > Passport (U.S. only), then follow the prompts to scan the face page and chip of your passport, take a video of your face, and submit.

How to add your passport to Google Wallet

Adding your passport to Google Wallet is a quick process but requires verification. Here’s how you do it: From the Google Wallet home screen, hit Add to Wallet in the bottom right. Select ID. Choose the Passport (U.S. only) option. The next screen will give you some info about what it can be used for, as we outlined above. Scan the face page of your passport, as instructed. Continue following the prompts to turn over your passport and scan the chip. You’ll then be advised to take a video of your face, with on-screen instructions on where to place your eyes and what to do in the video. Once complete, the video will be uploaded. Google will review your passport submission, which can take a few minutes. Once complete, your passport will be available in your Google Wallet. Like all of your ID passes, Google Wallet takes security seriously with Android’s built-in privacy-focused protections. All ID passes are stored in an encrypted format, requiring authentication through your fingerprint, PIN, or passcode before you can view or share them.

FAQs

What's the difference between Google Pay and Google Wallet? Google Pay is the go-to app for actual transactions and payments, while Google Wallet is focused on organizing and storing digital versions of cards, passes, and tickets.

