Android 15 helps your Pixel phone vibrate smarter in any environment

TL;DR Android 15 has introduced a new feature called “Adaptive Vibration” to make your phone’s vibrations more intelligent.

This feature uses your phone’s microphone and other sensors to detect your surroundings and adjust the vibration intensity accordingly.

Adaptive Vibration is available now on Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 7 series and newer models.

Google has officially released the stable version of Android 15, beginning its rollout with the Pixel 9 series and other Pixel devices. While it doesn’t look dramatically different, it packs some neat new tricks to make your smartphone experience smoother. One such addition is the new Adaptive Vibration feature.

We first spotted the Adaptive Vibration feature in Android 15 Beta 2 back in May, and now it’s officially making its way to Pixel phones with the full Android 15 release and the latest Pixel Drop. So, what does it do? In a nutshell, it automatically adjusts your phone’s vibration intensity based on the noise level of your surroundings, ensuring you don’t miss notifications in a loud environment or disturb anyone in a quiet one.

You’ll find this handy feature by going to Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics in Android 15. There’s even a helpful animation in the settings that shows how it works. Basically, your phone will vibrate more strongly when it’s on a soft surface like a couch (because the cushions can absorb the vibrations) and less intensely when it’s on a hard surface like a table, preventing your phone from rattling everything around it.

It’s a practical feature that should make your phone a bit more considerate. No more vibrating through meetings, yet you won’t miss anything important in a busy café. While we know the microphone is used to detect sound levels, we’re not sure what other sensors are involved — but the end result should be a phone that’s just a bit more aware of its surroundings.

As of now, Adaptive Vibration is available on Pixel devices starting from the Pixel 7 series and newer. As other manufacturers roll out their Android 15 updates, we can expect it to also land on other Android phones.

