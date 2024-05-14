Samsung has caught up to Apple for smartphone customer satisfaction, while Google slides down

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has regained lost ground in customer satisfaction, catching up to Apple in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index report.

Google, however, is losing ground, coming in a point lower than last year.

For carriers, AT&T is at the top spot, followed by T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular.

Each year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) releases a report surrounding opinions about the best smartphones in the United States. Apple has been the market leader, with an 80/100 score in 2022, a score of 81 in 2023, and now a score of 82. Samsung keeps fluctuating at the top, matching Apple’s 80 in 2022, but losing out the top spot in 2023 with a steady 80. For this yearly cycle of 2023-24, Samsung is up to points to 82, catching up to Apple once again in keeping its 5G smartphone customers happy.

American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC

For this 2024 ACSI survey, the ACSI interviewed 12,414 customers in the US between April 2023 and March 2024. Samsung caught up to Apple for its ease of use of its OS and its display quality.

While Apple and Samsung tie around for the top spot, Google is actually losing points for customer satisfaction, going back down to its 2022 levels. Customers clearly prefer Samsung and Apple over Google when it comes to satisfaction, design, battery life, screen, and other features.

We see more impressive gains with Motorola, which has arrested its slide from 77 in 2022 to 75 in 2023, back now to 77 in 2024. Other smaller OEMs in the US also improved their impression on customers for this period.

When it comes to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), customer satisfaction remains the highest, with AT&T at 76/100 in 2023-24, followed by T-Mobile at 77, and both Verizon and US Cellular at 74.

American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC

All of these MNOs improved their customer experiences due to improvements in network coverage, mobile app reliability, and customer service offered through call centers. AT&T also leads the way for call quality and network capability.

The full report is available on the ACSI website, although it requires an email sign-up.

