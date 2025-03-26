Despite some upgrades, this new Google TV box has fans fuming

Xiaomi’s new Google TV box has launched, but the early reaction from Reddit users is overwhelmingly negative.

The 3rd Gen TV Box still ships with just 2GB of RAM and lacks key features like Ethernet.

Android TV fans say Xiaomi has missed an opportunity. As Google TV continues to appear on more streaming boxes, Xiaomi has launched a refreshed option aimed at the budget market. The TV Box S (3rd Gen) promises 4K visuals, Dolby Vision and Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and a faster processor. However, the early reception of the new Google TV box has been anything but warm, with Android TV users calling it a major letdown.

The box comes with the newer Amlogic S905X5M chip, which suggests a CPU performance bump over its predecessor and a jump in GPU output — claimed to be 130% faster. There’s also 32GB of internal storage and built-in Google TV, replacing the older Android TV interface.

But Reddit users aren’t impressed. In a thread on r/AndroidTV, the top comments slam the lack of meaningful upgrades. The biggest complaint is that the box still ships with just 2GB of RAM — a spec many feel is outdated for a 2025 release. “2GB in 2025? Which planet are these developers from?” asked one user, while another added, “Still 2GB of RAM???! I’ll pass.”

It’s not just the RAM. Users also bemoaned the absence of a LAN port for wired connectivity, the inclusion of only USB 2.0 (with the S905X5M chip not supporting USB 3.0,) and Xiaomi’s often-criticized approach to software updates.

While some buyers might appreciate the updated chip and other upgrades, the general sentiment in the Android TV community is that Xiaomi has played it too safe — or perhaps too cheap.

