Abxylute's new handheld may be the perfect device for your portable emulation needs

Abxylute

TL;DR Abxylute is launching a new handheld called the One Pro.

The new handheld can take on mobile games, emulation, cloud gaming, and remote play.

The system will be available on Kickstarter on March 27, with shipments scheduled for mid to late May.

From the Steam Deck to the ROG Ally, there are plenty of gaming handhelds to choose from. But if all you want is something that can handle your cloud gaming needs, the Abxylute One is one of the better options available. The Abxylute One is now getting a successor in the form of the One Pro and this device will do more than just stream games.

Today, Abxylute officially announced the One Pro. Described as an all-in-one handheld, this device offers four different ways to play. This includes cloud gaming, remote play, emulation, and mobile gaming.

To accomplish this feat, the company has given the One Pro three notable upgrades. The first upgrade is a more powerful chip, featuring the MediaTek Genio 510. The company claims this chip gives the One Pro a significant boost over its predecessor, allowing it to handle PS2-level emulation at 60fps.

The second big upgrade is the introduction of digital capacitive, standard-size joysticks. Abxylute claims the One Pro is the first handheld to feature full-size capacitive digital joysticks. This should result in better accuracy and less drift seen in other thumbsticks.

The final upgrade is related to the features. There are a few changes here as the company has revamped the launcher and added support for 4K video output (works with TVs, monitors, and AR glasses), touchscreen mapping, and controller customization tools.

From a hardware perspective, we’re looking at a device with a 7-inch 1080p LTPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. We also get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 2TB of expandable storage, and a 5,200mAh battery.

The Abxylute One Pro will go live on Kickstarter on March 27, with shipping expected to start by mid to late May. It will set you back $199 for “Super Early Bird” orders, while early birds can get it for $209. The actual price, however, will be $249.

