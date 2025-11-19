This tiny MagSafe controller just earned a permanent spot in my go bag

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Ever since I adopted the dogma of Android gaming handhelds, my smartphone has been mostly free of games. I still keep a few touch-oriented titles around, but anything that needs a controller has migrated to dedicated handhelds of various shapes and sizes. Recently, though, a new category of smartphone controllers has proven surprisingly attractive — literally. These new magnetic controllers stick to the back of your phone, and the Abxylute M4 is small enough that I actually want to carry it with me. It’s so compact compared to telescopic controllers that, for the first time in years, I’ve started gaming on my phone again. Will it replace a dedicated handheld? Not a chance. But it’s perfect for a microdose of retro gaming during short breaks when I’d normally be mindlessly doomscrolling through social media.

Magnets make everything better

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

At first glance, the Abxylute M4 looks more like a headphone case than a Bluetooth controller. It’s super compact and fits in the palm of my hand, but somehow manages to cram in a full set of controls. There are four shoulder buttons, which is great for emulation hotkeys, as well as two Nintendo 3DS-style slider sticks.

The big innovation, like many recent smartphone accessories, is magnets. There’s a large magnetic ring that attaches to any MagSafe-compatible phone or case, keeping the controller securely in place. When you’re ready to game, you just swing it around, slide the controller down, and enjoy some widescreen gaming.

The Abxylute M4 has full-size controls in a tiny form factor.

Or at least, that’s the idea. There are a few extra steps, like connecting the device via Bluetooth, which has different modes for Nintendo Switch/smartphones, PS Remote Play, and HID. You switch between each mode using a combination of button presses.

The sliding mechanism also isn’t as smooth as those found in devices like the PSP Go or the ANBERNIC RG Slide. It’s essentially just two different snapping points for the magnets to attach to. The prototype unit I tested worked well enough, though, and Abxylute has already improved the design for the final run.

In addition to those two snapping points, you can also remove the controller from the ring entirely and use it in wireless mode. The magnetic ring then serves as a kickstand, which I found to be much more comfortable to play with when sitting at a desk or table. It doesn’t work when gaming on a bus or in a dentist’s waiting room, but it’s a nice extra feature.

Tight controls, for better or worse

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Comfort is the main concession when dealing with a controller this small, and I don’t think this aging gamer dad’s fingers could handle more than 30 minutes at a time without cramping. Still, I prefer the Abxylute M4 to touch controls, especially for games where they’d otherwise cover large parts of the screen.

When used horizontally, the device is very top-heavy. Thankfully, the magnet is strong enough that it never slipped, and I found it easy to keep balanced with my index fingers resting on the shoulder buttons.

The promotional video also shows the M4 being used with the phone held vertically, which would be great for DS games if it worked. DS emulation works much better than most systems in vertical format, especially for games that make heavy use of the touchscreen.

The magnetic ring works great horizontally and detaches for tabletop gaming, but it's too short for vertical use.

Unfortunately, the controller doesn’t extend far enough away from the magnet to make this a possibility. My Google Pixel 9 isn’t a terribly large phone, but the controls are still completely obscured. That said, I don’t see this being particularly useful outside of select Nintendo DS games or vertical arcade shooters.

Additionally, the two Nintendo 3DS-style slider joysticks are positioned at the top of the device, a layout that is very unconventional for a controller. I was able to beat the first few bosses of Hollow Knight: Silksong when playing via GameHub, but I can’t imagine playing through some of the more difficult sections of that game with this controller.

At the end of the day, I feel like the device would be the same or better without the sticks. That being said, there are always people who complain when a controller doesn’t have sticks, and it does improve compatibility with certain systems. But unless the company makes significant improvements to the final model, don’t expect them to be particularly comfortable.

Abxylute M4: The retro gamer’s EDC controller

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Thankfully, the D-pad and buttons work well enough, so this has become my go-to controller for simple retro games. There are plenty of retro (and retro-style) games on the Play Store, but my favorite use case, as always, is emulation.

While more challenging games are still more comfortable on gaming handhelds, I’ve found a nice compromise by installing just a few games onto my phone. With the use of save states, I can hop in for 5-10 minute game sessions, then hop out without losing a beat.

The Abxylute M4 is small and light enough that it's my new EDC controller.

As a result, I’ve found myself bringing the Abxylute M4 with me everywhere I go, something I rarely do with larger gaming handhelds or controllers. Even if I don’t end up using it, it’s small and only weighs 55g, so I hardly even notice it’s there. The device also sips battery, which means I can go a week or more without needing to top it off.

Costing $50 during the Kickstarter campaign, it’s more expensive than other tiny controllers, such as the 8BitDo Zero 2 or 8BitDo Micro. But those kinds of standalone controllers aren’t usable on the bus. They also don’t stow away as nicely when not in use, nor do they have a full set of controls for game compatibility.

The only real alternative is the MCON, which runs more than three times the price and nearly four times the weight. At that point, I can’t say I’d throw it in my bag over a compact gaming device like the TrimUI Brick ($84.99 at Amazon).

For me, the Abxylute M4 has joined the very exclusive list of devices that now live in my small sling bag. With this, my phone, and a pair of headphones, I can get my retro gaming fix wherever I might be.

