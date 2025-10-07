Android's latest PS2 emulator debuts with a healthy serving of controversy

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR PSX2 is a new PlayStation 2 emulator for Android, building off of PCSX2 and PCSX2_ARM64.

The app is available in the Play Store for $5, or you can build it yourself for free from its source code.

People are already criticizing the app for being a vibe-coded ripoff, and suggest gamers wait for other PCSX2 Android ports.

2025 has already been a huge year for emulation on Android, and it feels like we’re never going for more than a few days without a new update. That’s included plenty of advancements for PlayStation 2 emulation, like the recent progress we’ve seen with NetherSX2. Today we’re checking out a new addition to the fray, with the publication of PSX2 — but there are a few big asterisks hanging next to that release that you’ll definitely want to be aware of.

PSX2 is a project based on the very popular open-source PCSX2 emulator for Windows, Mac, and Linux. PSX2 itself forks the existing PCSX2_ARM64 effort to port the emulator over to smartphone hardware. It’s available as a convenient Play Store download for $5, or the code’s available at GitHub for you to build yourself for free.

That’s a little wonky already, but maybe not the oddest debut in the world. But in a Reddit post started by user Accurate_Silver_9828 we see some of the controversy surrounding this emulator begin to unfold, with ARMSX2 devs reportedly accusing it of being a low-effort vibe-coding “non functional early proof of concept” that leans heavily on the work of others, rather than representing any novel approach.

As a result, users are warned against paying for the Play Store download, and to make things easier on those who might be discouraged by having to build from source code themselves, we’re already seeing pre-compiled APKs being shared (download at your own risk).

The good news is that more robust attempts at an Android-friendly PCSX2 port are actively underway, and PlayStation 2 fans may only have to show a little patience before they can get their hands on those results.

If you just can’t wait, though, and absolutely have to see what PSX2 can do today, maybe save yourself the $5 and clone that repository. That, or just chill a day until someone inevitability posts some gameplay videos.

