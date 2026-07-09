6 things Samsung needs to do with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to finally beat Motorola

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’ve made it clear I prefer the Motorola Razr lineup to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. Motorola does a better job of identifying and leaning into why people buy flip phones, while Samsung still struggles to forge its own identity. It’s especially frustrating because Samsung has all the tools to turn the tables on Motorola and produce a foldable that excites people — it just hasn’t hit the mark so far.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be an excellent opportunity for Samsung to change our perception of its clamshell folding phones. I’ve used the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and here’s what Samsung needs to do with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to give Motorola a run for its money.

What would make you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8 over a Motorola Razr? 7 votes Better cover screen experience 29 % Faster charging speeds 29 % Lower price! 43 % Longer software support 0 % Stylish design 0 %

The cover screen experience has to change

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I sound like a broken record every time I complain about the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover screen experience, but Samsung hasn’t done enough to fix the problem. I get it. For enthusiasts who know what they are doing, it doesn’t take long to download Good Lock and Multistar to get the outer display customized to their liking. However, that’s not something the casual user knows or understands how to do.

When I mentioned that Samsung has the tools to beat Motorola, software was one of the significant areas I had in mind.

I know two people who picked up a Galaxy Z Flip 7 for something different. When I asked about their cover screen setups, neither of them knew they could add apps beyond the defaults. Clamshell foldables are aimed at more casual users. Enthusiasts are picking up the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so at the very least, Samsung needs to offer a specialized experience for the Z Flip.

You don’t know what you don’t know, and smartphones aren’t a hobby for most people. Samsung needs to recognize that and incorporate Good Lock and Multistar functionality in One UI — without the need for additional downloads or setup. Motorola does this better than anyone, and Samsung must figure it out.

Samsung’s charging speeds need to move on from 2017

Joe Maring / Android Authority Now Brief

I’m convinced that every Samsung engineer is required to have a picture of the Galaxy Note 7 as their desktop wallpaper. 25W wired charging on a $1,100 phone is pathetic. I’ve given up on the ghost of seeing silicon-carbon battery tech on the Z Flip series anytime soon, but Samsung still needs to offer improvements.

I’d like to see at least 45W wired charging on the Galaxy Z Flip 8. You may plug your phone in every night, and I’m happy for you. But those of us who like to top off quickly during the day or sometimes forget to plug our phones in would like more flexibility.

I’d also enjoy a larger 5,000mAh battery to at least match what Motorola offers on the Razr Ultra. The battery life has been solid on my Galaxy Z Flip 7, but I can’t confidently carry it into a second day of use like I can with other foldables in this price range. If Samsung wants to cut into Motorola’s foldable sales lead, it needs to shake off the memory of the Galaxy Note 7 and deliver a battery system that impresses.

Samsung needs to lean into One UI

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

When I mentioned that Samsung has the tools to beat Motorola, software was one of the significant areas I had in mind. The company already laps Motorola’s software support, giving Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers seven years of Android version upgrades and security patches — and I expect that figure to be promised again on the Z Flip 8. Samsung is also more timely with support: I receive monthly patches like clockwork, and I know I’ll most likely get the next Android version within a calendar year of its initial release. That’s not something Motorola can brag about.

I’d enjoy Samsung releasing something like Android 17’s bubbles on Pixel devices. Hopefully, that implementation comes with One UI 9, but I think app bubbles would be the ideal multitasking solution for a phone like the Z Flip 8. It’s intuitive and useful, which is precisely what you want in software designed for casual users.

Don’t worry about performance (especially if it costs more)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I didn’t complain when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 featured an Exynos 2500 chipset. Sure, like many others, I would’ve preferred a Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm, but I knew it didn’t matter. The Exynos 2500 did the job, and Samsung has mostly corrected the overheating and dreadful performance that plagued Exynos chipsets of years past. I got solid battery life from the phone, and I never felt I needed more horsepower under the hood.

It’s important to keep in mind how you use a clamshell foldable. Not only are they often not meant for enthusiasts, but they aren’t ideal for high-quality video editing or intense AAA mobile gaming. I hope Samsung resists the temptation to give us more than what we need. A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would deliver incredible performance to the Z Flip 8, but it wouldn’t be worth the additional cost. I feel the same way about adding 16GB of RAM to match Motorola. 12GB is more than enough for a phone like the Z Flip 8, even with more AI features coming down the road.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 needs upgraded cameras

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Whenever I get feedback from Motorola Razr or Galaxy Z Flip owners, there seems to be a theme about what they find most important in their phones. They want decent screens, solid cameras, good battery life, and a fun design. I don’t have any complaints about the 50MP primary sensor on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but the ultrawide needs an upgrade. I know the design doesn’t lend itself to a third lens, so a telephoto camera is out. However, I don’t see why Samsung couldn’t match Motorola’s 50MP ultrawide lens.

I’m not someone who sits and cries about folding phones not having flagship camera specs, because I understand the form factor comes with limitations. However, I don’t think an upgraded ultrawide lens would be a bridge too far, and Samsung has a history of lagging behind with sensor upgrades on its devices (I’m looking at you, Galaxy S26 Ultra).

Samsung can’t go overboard with the pricing

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

It’s rare to say about Samsung, but the company has a chance to be the value option for foldables. Motorola is way outside of the box, charging $1,500 for the Razr Ultra, even if the phone will be on sale for much less. If you want to say the Razr Plus is the better comparison, that’s still pricey at $1,100. I’m not naive enough to think Samsung won’t raise prices, but I hope the company keeps the phone under $1,200. It’s not like Samsung is doing us a favor, but it’ll be presented better than what Motorola has done with the Razr Ultra.

I thought last year was the year Samsung would break through with the Z Flip 7. It had fun colors, a larger cover screen, and solid software, but it’s a difficult phone to fall in love with. If Samsung hopes to catch up to Motorola this year, the Z Flip 8 has to deliver in a different way.

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