The 5 best tablet deals of Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday has passed, but that still means we’ve got loads of Cyber Monday deals on offer. And there are quite a few notable deals on tablets if you’re in the market for a new slate.

So we decided to run down some of the best tablet deals for Cyber Monday, from Samsung to Google and beyond. Check out our top five picks below.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Want a full-blown flagship tablet? Then the Galaxy Tab S9 range is as good as it gets, and the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is currently available with a $100 Amazon gift card for $799.99. That’s $120 off the normal 256GB price, putting it on par with the 128GB model’s price tag. For your money, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an IP68 rating, and more.

2. Google Pixel Tablet Google’s first tablet in ages has also received a significant discount. The Pixel Tablet now retails for $398.99, which is $101 off the recommended price. The slate comes with a capable Tensor G2 chip, 128GB of storage, integration with other Pixel devices, and a bundled speaker dock for smart display functionality.

3. Apple iPad Air 5th gen A couple of Apple iPads have received Cyber Monday discounts too, and the 5th generation iPad Air has received a $99 price cut to $499.99. The tablet brings the iPadOS platform, a very capable M1 chipset, and Touch ID support. Unfortunately, you’re only getting 64GB of storage here, though.

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 Want a super-cheap tablet for yourself or a loved one? Then the Amazon Fire HD 8 might be the best option on the list from a pure cost perspective. The ad-supported model starts at a mere $59.99 ($40 off), while the ad-free device will set you back $74.99 ($40 off). Either way, you’re getting a mid-tier processor with a mere 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and support for most popular streaming services.

5. TCL NXTPaper 11 TCL’s NXTPaper tech is effectively a matte display, and the company’s NXTPaper 11 tablet brings this tech to a giant screen. Expect much-reduced glare and a paper-like look as a result, making it ideal for reading. Otherwise, the discounted tablet also offers 256GB of expandable storage, an 8,000mAh battery, and quad speakers. A pretty fantastic deal for $160.99 ($129 off).

