Poll: Is 2025 shaping up to be a more boring year than usual for phones?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We’re just about finished with the first quarter of the year, and we’ve already seen phones like the Galaxy S25 series, Google Pixel 9a, and more. We’re expecting more devices in the coming months, such as the Google Pixel 10 series, iPhone 17 range, and Samsung’s foldables.

In saying so, do you think that this year is more boring than usual for smartphones? You can make your opinion known by voting in the poll below and leaving a comment.

Is 2025 looking like a more boring year than usual for phones? 70 votes Yes, for sure 83 % No, it's not 17 %

There are a few reasons why I think 2025 might be boring compared to other years. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones were extremely iterative upgrades compared to other brands. Leaks also suggest that Samsung’s foldables might not be the most exciting phones, although it sounds like the Z Fold 7 could have more upgrades in tow. Google Pixel 10 series leaks also point to modest performance gains and the same design as the Pixel 9 series. The one saving grace is that the base model could finally get a triple rear camera system.

Then again, we can understand if you think 2025 has been pretty exciting for smartphones. The rise of silicon-carbon batteries means that quite a few flagship phones have enormous batteries (but not Samsung or Apple). We’ve also seen a few compact flagships once again, with the OnePlus 13T set to join the party in April. Furthermore, we’ve seen a trend for telephoto and periscope cameras coming to a few more affordable phones, and that’s something I’m personally excited about.

Either way, you can make your voice heard by voting in the poll above!

You might like