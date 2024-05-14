2024's iPads catch up and improve upon Pixel Tablet's battery health feature

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR 2024’s iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 models introduce a new optimized charging feature that could extend their batteries’ lifespans.

A similar battery health feature already exists on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Google’s Pixel Tablet.

Apple has brought optimized battery charging support to its latest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 as an exclusive perk. The feature aims to extend the battery’s lifespan by charging it partially — unless the user decides to override that manually. Apple has also included the cycle count indicator, which was only present on the iPhone 15 series.

As iCulture confirmed (via MacRumors), the 2024 iPad models introduce new battery health features. Signs of these exclusives were first spotted in the iPadOS 17.5 beta code last month. Expectedly, Apple has limited their availability to the latest Pro and Air variants.

When enabled on a compatible iPad, this battery health feature limits charging to 80% only. So, even if a user keeps their iPad connected to a power source, it won’t charge beyond that mark. This helps extend the battery’s lifespan, as filling it to 100% and leaving it plugged for extended periods could speed up its deterioration.

Google’s Pixel Tablet already offers a similar feature, helping those who leave it docked at all times avoid battery damage. Other Apple products, including newer iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods, have also long supported it.

Apart from optimized battery charging, 2024’s iPads also include relevant battery stats, such as the cycle count, maximum capacity, date of first use, and more. These details are particularly helpful when selling a second-hand iPad, as they determine how actively the initial owner has used it and whether the battery needs to be replaced.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments