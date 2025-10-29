Deal: You might still get the Nightmare Before Christmas Echo Dots by Halloween!

Halloween is right around the corner! It’s this Friday, and we know many of you are planning your celebrations. I am just here to let you know you may still get these awesome Echo Dots with Nightmare Before Christmas shells by then! Buy the 2 Amazon Echo Dots with Jack Skellington and Sally shells for $124.99 ($54.97 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which owns the Echo brand. You can also opt to get only one for $62.98 each.

You don’t have much time left, but depending on where you live, you may still be able to get these before the Halloween celebrations. I mean, I would still want to use them after, anyway. These are, by far, my favorite Amazon Echo offerings ever. You will relate if you are a Nightmare Before Christmas fan!

This bundle includes a couple of Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) speakers. At 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in, they are pretty small, so they will fit in any corner of any space. Of course, these are meant to be shown off, as you’ll also get the Jack Skellington and Sally shells.

These shells are purely decorative and serve no other purpose than looking amazing. They do a great job at that, though! And the mouths are specifically designed to show light from the speaker’s light ring.

Cool looks aside, you’re getting the same general experience, and the Amazon Echo Dot is an excellent addition to any smart home. Its 1.73-inch speaker can fill a small or medium room with nice sound. And because this bundle comes with two speakers, it’s nice that you can sync them to play the spookiest songs in tandem.

Aside from that, you can use these Alexa-powered speakers for everything you use Alexa for. You can request your favorite tunes, ask about the weather, schedule alarms, set timers, control your smart home devices, and much more. This model also gets extra features like a temperature sensor, motion detection, and eero mesh Wi-Fi extender support.

Again, you’ll have to rush if you want to make sure your Echo Dots and Nightmare Before Christmas shells arrive before Halloween. They will likely come late if you wait more!

