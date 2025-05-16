One carrier is responsible for the majority of daily RCS messages sent in the US

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has confirmed to Android Authority that 613 million RCS messages are sent over its network each day in the US.

This comes shortly after Google announced that over one billion RCS messages are sent daily in the US.

In other words, T-Mobile is responsible for the majority of RCS messages sent each day in the market.

Google announced earlier this week that over one billion RCS messages are sent in the US each day. Now, it turns out that one carrier is responsible for the majority of these messages.

T-Mobile revealed RCS usage on its network in an emailed response to Android Authority questions: So far, in 2025 T-Mobile customers are sending an average of 613M RCS messages per day. T-Mobile clarified that this figure includes a “small percentage” of MVNOs. That means operators like Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Metro are included.

The company also explained that T-Mobile and MVNO customers in the US sent a daily average of 224.5 million RCS messages in 2020. So this latest figure represents a nearly three-fold increase since then. Either way, it’s clear that T-Mobile accounts for more than half of all RCS messages in the US.

RCS is a more modern messaging standard than SMS. It enables high-quality media sharing, typing indicators, location sharing, and other features. These messages are also sent over mobile data or Wi-Fi. RCS got a major shot in the arm last year when Apple adopted it for iMessage chats with Android-toting users.

