If you’re quick, the 13-inch 2025 iPad Air is at its lowest price ever

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A great deal on a premium tablet is hard to pass up, and the latest Apple iPad Air is now available at a compelling price point. If you’ve had your eye on this device, now might be the time to make your move, because the deal will almost certainly end in a matter of hours. Apple 13-inch iPad Air for $679 (13% off)

For this Prime Day, the Apple iPad Air is available at $679, down from its regular price of $799. That’s a 15% discount and the lowest price this tablet has seen, offering an excellent opportunity to pick up a top-tier device.

The 2025 Apple iPad Air offers impressive specs and features. It is powered by the M3 chip, improving performance and efficiency compared to earlier models. The device houses a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals. With 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and 12MP cameras on both the front and back, the iPad Air is equipped for both entertainment and productivity.

Security is streamlined with Touch ID integrated into the power button, while the use of Apple Intelligence introduces advanced AI functionalities like image editing and writing tools. Battery life is robust, sustaining usage for up to ten hours on a single charge. Its design remains sleek and lightweight, and the updated Magic Keyboard enhances its productivity potential with a larger trackpad and function keys.

You don’t need a Prime membership for this deal, but you are against the clock as Prime Day ends. Hit the widget above to find the offer.