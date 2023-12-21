Feast your eyes on 100 newly leaked Galaxy S24 series images

TL;DR Roughly 100 official-looking renders of the Galaxy S24 series phones have leaked online.

The images show the phones off from a variety of angles and also show the Ultra model’s S Pen.

Expect flat edges for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

We’ve seen a host of Galaxy S24 series leaks already, ranging from specs to renders. Now, it looks like a flood of leaked official-looking renders have appeared online.

Tipster Arsene Lupin posted links to roughly 100 Galaxy S24 series renders on X, showing the upcoming Samsung phones from almost every conceivable angle. The renders leave little to the imagination in terms of what you should expect from the new phones’ designs. Check out some of the images below.

It’s clear that Samsung is going with flat edges for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, being a throwback to the Galaxy Alpha (remember that?) and in line with modern iPhone devices. Otherwise, you’ve got the same rear camera cutouts and center-mounted punch-hole cutouts as the S23 and S23 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra seems extremely similar to the S23 Ultra, packing curved edges and an identical rear camera layout. The images also show the so-called Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color schemes available on all phones.

We won’t have to wait long to see more info, as a leaked image suggests that the Unpacked event could take place on January 17. You can nevertheless via the entire cache of 100 Galaxy S24 series renders via Lupin’s Imgur link.

