ZTE’s upcoming Axon M smartphone (model number ZTE Z999) has stopped by the FCC, giving us a glimpse into its design. The image posted on FCC’s website is in line with previous rumors that the device will have a foldable design with two displays — check it out above.
According to our exclusive source, the Axon M’s dual screens will sport Full HD resolution and fold out to form a large 6.8-inch display. What’s interesting is that each of them should be able to run two apps at the same time, which could take multitasking to a whole new level.
Specs haven’t been confirmed yet, but rumors have it that the Axon M will be powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset, have 4 GB of RAM, and pack a 3,120 mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is said to set you back $650. It will likely be announced on October 17, when the company is holding a press conference in New York City.
Although it’s worth pointing out that a 6.8-inch display doesn’t really sound that big considering the foldable nature of the Axon M. The V30, for example, has a 6-inch screen, while the one on the Galaxy Note 8 measures 6.3-inches. Just imagine the screen real estate you would get if these two devices had dual displays like ZTE’s upcoming smartphone.