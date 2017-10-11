ZTE’s upcoming Axon M smartphone (model number ZTE Z999) has stopped by the FCC, giving us a glimpse into its design. The image posted on FCC’s website is in line with previous rumors that the device will have a foldable design with two displays — check it out above.

According to our exclusive source, the Axon M’s dual screens will sport Full HD resolution and fold out to form a large 6.8-inch display. What’s interesting is that each of them should be able to run two apps at the same time, which could take multitasking to a whole new level.

Specs haven’t been confirmed yet, but rumors have it that the Axon M will be powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset, have 4 GB of RAM, and pack a 3,120 mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is said to set you back $650. It will likely be announced on October 17, when the company is holding a press conference in New York City.

ZTE’s idea of a foldable smartphone sounds great on paper, but we’ll have to wait and see how it works in real life. The design has its advantages, as it makes the device more compact and easier to carry around with when folded. At the same time, you could get extra screen real estate when you need it just by unfolding the handset.

Although it’s worth pointing out that a 6.8-inch display doesn’t really sound that big considering the foldable nature of the Axon M. The V30, for example, has a 6-inch screen, while the one on the Galaxy Note 8 measures 6.3-inches. Just imagine the screen real estate you would get if these two devices had dual displays like ZTE’s upcoming smartphone.