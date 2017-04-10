There are plenty of uses for smartwatches in many folks’ lives. Receiving notifications on your wrist without having to pull out your smartphone can be super handy at times, and most of them make decent fitness trackers, too. The problem is, most of the current crop of smartwatches on the market are just too expensive. Not many people want to drop more than $300 just to get a watch that connects to their phone. If you’re one of those people, you may be in luck.

ZTE has just announced an Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch that won’t break the bank.

It’s called the ZTE Quartz, and based on the spec sheet alone, you’d never guess it costs just $192. It has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, the latest Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4 GB of on-board storage for music, as well as a hefty 500 mAh battery under the hood. Heck, it even comes with 3G/HSPA connectivity for those times you don’t have your smartphone around. This is a pretty feature-packed device, so I’ll let you check out the spec table below for more details.

ZTE Quartz Display 1.4-inch AMOLED

400 x 400 resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 768 MB Storage 4 GB Battery 500 mAh

Non-removable Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1

Wi-Fi (802.11) b/g/n 2.4 GHz Network GSM/EDGE 850/1900

HSPA 850/1900/AWS Sensors GPS/A-GPS/SUPL

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer Audio Built-in speaker

Built-in microphone

Sounds and notifications Water resistance IP67 Software Android Wear 2.0 Dimensions and weight 46 x 46 x 14.5 mm

89 g

As previously mentioned, this watch costs just $192. That’s a good deal less than what other smartwatches are going for, so what’s the catch? For starters, there’s no rotating side button for navigation like what you’d find on the LG Watch Sport. And while it does have 3G/HSPA connectivity, the lack of 4G LTE bands might turn some people away.

Also, the watch does come with a built-in GPS, which is great news for fitness-focused users out there. What’s curious is the lack of an optical heart rate sensor, which is a feature present on basically every other current smartwatch, besides the LG Watch Style.

We’ll have to save our thoughts for our full review, which will be arriving in the next few weeks. If you’re looking to get your hands on the new Quartz smartwatch, it’s going on sale via t-mobile.com starting Friday, April 14 and in select T-Mobile stores beginning Friday, April 21 for $192.

Will the ZTE Quartz be your next smartwatch? Be sure to tell us your thoughts in the comments below!