 

Over three months after it was officially announced at MWC 2017, Sony’s latest flagship phone, the Xperia XZ Premium, will finally go on sale in mid-June in the US. Online pre-orders will begin on June 12, via Amazon, Best Buy, Fry’s and other retailers. Brace yourself for some sticker shock: the unlocked phone will have the very high-end price of $799.99.  Shipments of the phone will begin on June 19.

The Xperia XZ Premium will have a 5.5-inch 4K LCD screen with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, along with Gorilla Glass 5. Inside, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.1 Nougat, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot to add more storage. The phone will also have a 19 MP rear camera with the ability to capture slow-motion video at 960 fps. Finally, it will also have a 3,230 mAh battery. The US version will lack its side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is available in other markets.

The phone will have three color options: Luminous Chrome, Deepsea Black, and Bronze Pink. It will support GSM cellular networks such as the ones supported by AT&T and T-Mobile.

Sony also announced that June 12 will be the date for pre-orders to begin in the US for the mid-range Xperia XA1 Ultra, with shipments to begin on June 21. It will also go on sale in retail stores starting on July 2. Sony did not reveal a price for the Xperia XA1 Ultra. It has a 6-inch 1080p display and inside it will have a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card that can support up to 256 GB of additional storage.  It will also have a 23 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front-facing camera and a 2,700 mAh battery. It will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Finally, Sony has announced where and when you can buy its semi-experimental Xperia Touch projector. This device can project an Android-based screen on a wall, floor, table or any flat surface so that owners can interact with the display, just like they would with an Android tablet. Pre-orders for the Xperia Touch will begin on June 16 for the super-high price of $1,699.99. It will only be available in one location in the US, the Sony Square display room at 25 Madison Ave in New York City.

