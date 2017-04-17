Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 17,300 total votes , 53.2% of our readers said they’d choose the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus over the LG G6, while 29.9% said they’d rather have the G6 over the S8 or S8 Plus. 10.2% said they couldn’t choose since both are such great phones, and only 4.9% said they aren’t a fan of either device.

Over the past few years, many of the big smartphone manufacturers have decided to make their flagship phones water resistant. The ability to dunk your phone in water probably isn’t something you’ll use on an everyday basis, but it’s always nice to see the feature present on a “premium” device that comes with a $700+ price tag.

Most notably, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, LG G6, most Sony devices, and even Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus come with an IP67 or 68 rating, meaning these devices can survive underwater, at least for a short amount of time. But some OEMs still have yet to embrace the whole water resistance thing. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL, along with most HTC and Huawei smartphones only have IP53 ratings, which unfortunately means these phones can only withstand a sprinkle of water.

With that said, we want to know – is a proper IP rating a must-have feature for you, or are you not concerned with your phone’s ability to withstand a dunk in water? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and as always, feel free to speak up in the comments if you have anything you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!