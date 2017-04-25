Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 5,200 total votes , 49.2% of our readers said they’d like their phones to be water resistance, but it’s not a make-or-break feature. 31.2% of our readers said they won’t buy a phone if it doesn’t have an IP67 rating or higher, while 18.5% said they couldn’t care less about water resistance ratings.

As artificial intelligence and voice recognition grow more advanced, it becomes easier and easier for us to use our phones hands-free. We might not ever get to a point where we can completely control our phones without touching them, but services like Google Assistant, Siri, and Samsung’s new Bixby certainly make that idea inch closer to reality.

Nowadays, most smartphones on the market come with a voice assistant baked in. Just a couple months ago, Google began rolling out the once Pixel-exclusive Assistant to most Android devices, and Apple’s Siri has been included on the iPhone ever since the iPhone 4S. Samsung is also getting in on the fun with Bixby, the contextual AI assistant that’s only found on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus for right now.

Whether it’s Google Assistant, Siri, or Samsung’s Bixby, we want to know – how often do you use your phone’s voice assistant? Personally, I use Google Assistant every day, but only for simple things like weather information or creating reminders.

