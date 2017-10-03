Until today, Verizon Wireless’ prepaid plans were geared toward individuals looking to do away with long contracts. Now the carrier has announced that it adding options so that families can get discounts if they sign up for its prepaid plans.

Here’s how the new prepaid family account plan will work. The 3 GB plan is priced at $40 for the first line, but each line after that gets a $10 discount, for up to five lines. The 7 GB plan begins at $50 for the first line, with a $15 discount for each additional line, again up to five lines. The 10 GB and unlimited prepaid plans are $60 and $80 a month, respectively, for the first line, and both get a $20 discount for each additional line.

For example, if you have a family of five and want to sign up for the unlimited plan, the first line is priced at $80 a month, and the other lines are each priced at just $60 a month, for a total prepaid bill of $320 for five lines. In addition to the extra line discounts, this puts all of these prepaid plans under one account, instead of creating separate prepaid accounts for each family member.

The biggest draw here is the difference between this new prepaid plan and a traditional family plan. If you sign up for a family prepaid plan with a limited data amount, each family member will get his or her own data allowance, instead of having to share data on one account.

Interested in checking them out for yourself? Head to the link below for more details.