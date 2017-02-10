No one likes seeing their smartphone display shatter after an unfortunate fall to the pavement. This week, Verizon Wireless announced improvements to its Total Mobile Protection plan that include offering same-day display repairs for a very few Android phones.

The Total Mobile Protection plan is an option that costs Verizon customers $11 a month for a smartphone. Under the new improvements, Verizon will offer same-day display repair in 34 states and the District of Columbia for the Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 phones, along with the company’s Note 4 and Note 5 devices. Same-day display repairs are also available for the Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx. The cost for each repair will be $79. If you live in one of those areas, you can travel to a repair location or Verizon will sent a technician to come to you.

If you are wondering why your smartphone is not on the screen repair list, it might be one day. Verizon stated that the devices on the same-day repair list will change over time, based upon “device popularity and technician and parts availability.”

Verizon is also including three repair claims per year under the new Total Mobile Protection plan, rather that just two claims under the previous version. If you have more than one smartphone on your Verizon plan (and many people do), you can sign up for the Total Mobile Protection Multi-Device plan. This allows users to cover three lines under the same account for $33 a month. They can also share nine repair claims per year.

While this is certainly a nice option, it’s too bad that Verizon’s same-day screen repair is not available on more phones, especially with the popularity of devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and especially the Pixel and Pixel XL phones. Hopefully they will be added in the near future.