AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile have already pushed the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Now, Verizon is joining in on the fun as well. The carrier has announced that it is rolling out the Nougat update to Samsung’s flagship smartphones.

As you can imagine, the update brings a bunch of new features to both devices. With Nougat, you’ll get improved multi-window support for running two apps side by side, a new battery management feature, more customization options with the Always On Display, and an updated keyboard along with improved language predictions. There’s also a Performance mode available that allows you to choose between Optimized, Game, Entertainment, and High performance modes, which can optimize battery consumption as well as improve the device’s performance.

See also: Get the Secure Folder feature on your Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge (Nougat only)

Verizon has also mentioned that it’s removed the go90 app, which offers free video streaming of original shows, live sports, and more.

If you are a Verizon subscriber and own a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, head into the Settings menu to check out if the update is already available. But before you download it, make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network and that your device is sufficiently charged — at least 50 percent.