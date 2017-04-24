Android Nougat continues to make its way across devices eight months after its release, and today it’s finally time for some Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users to get up to date. Namely, those of you on Verizon’s network.

Big Red has just published changelogs for both devices, announcing their upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat. This brings the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge to software versions NRD90M.G920VVRS4DQD1 and NRD90M.G925VVRS4DQD1, respectively.

We don’t know the file sizes, but do advise that you expect a heavy download and be prepared with a Wi-Fi connection, as well as plenty of juice for the phone to survive the update.

Users will enjoy everything Android Nougat has to offer, and then some. Improvements include a revamped UI, a new battery management page, more efficient multitasking, a better keyboard and more. You can learn more about the advantages Nougat has to offer by hitting the link attached above.

This update should be hitting your devices soon, if it hasn’t yet. As always, you can always go into the Settings and check for updates. Do try to be patient if you don’t see anything, though. Some of these rollouts happen in batches.

Have you gotten the update yet? Hit the comments to let us know how it’s treating you!