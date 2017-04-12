Android Nougat is slowly but surely making its way to more Android devices on the market. We recently reported Google’s newest mobile software is in almost 5% of all active Android devices. The update keeps pushing out to devices across the spectrum and today is time for some older Samsung phones to get the sweet treat. Well, at least for those with Big Red.

Verizon has announced their Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ are getting the Nougat updates starting today. Big Red is following AT&T and Sprint, but at least Verizon is no longer waiting weeks (or months) before pushing out these upgrades. You know… it’s Verizon!

Expect a sizable download with everything you’d expect from Nougat, as well as the latest version of Touchwiz. This includes improved multi-tasking, mini-conversations from the notification area, better battery management, performance settings, a nicer keyboard and more.

This is a WiFi- exclusive update, so make sure you are connected to a network before initiating anything. As always, keep in mind these updates tend to roll out periodically, so chances are not all users will get the notification at the same time. You can always test your luck and check for updates in the settings, though.

Have any of you received the update already? How is it treating you? Hit the comments to give us your 2 cents!