The latest update for Verizon’s Galaxy S8 duo brings support for Daydream VR as well as a new button in the navigation bar.

At Google I/O this past May, the head of Google’s VR/AR division Clay Bavor announced that Daydream VR support would be arriving on Samsung’s flagship duo via a software update sometime this summer. Well, we’re heading towards the end of summer now, and it looks like Verizon’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be the first to Samsung phones to support Google’s VR platform.

As outlined by America’s largest carrier, the latest software brings support for Google Daydream VR among other enhancements. This means that as long as you have a Daydream View headset – which retails for $79 right now – you can use the Daydream app to play truly immersive games and go on incredible adventures right from your bedroom.

The update also brings an option that allows you to add an extra button to the navigation bar. It’s a simple dot, which you can tap to hide the navigation bar entirely. You can swipe up to access the on-screen keys again. That way, not only does it maximize your screen view, but it could help prevent potential burn-in issues that OLED panels are particularly susceptible to.

Other changes include the ability to send animated GIFs during phone calls though I personally don’t see why Samsung felt compelled to include this feature.

As is the case with most OTA updates, Verizon should be rolling it out in waves, so you should be seeing it in the next few days, if not today. Have you received the update on your Galaxy S8? Have you noticed other improvements? Let us know by leaving a comment below!