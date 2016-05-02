

For many people, the default keyboard that comes on their devices is passable. It is usually either the stock Android keyboard or one created by an OEM like Samsung or LG. However, those are not your only options. There are a variety of third party keyboard apps for Android that have all sorts of features. If you want to get your text on for real, then let’s check out the best Android keyboards right now.

[Price: Free / $3.99]

AI Type Keyboard Pro has been around for a long time and it’s a solid keyboard option. It comes with a lot of the standard features, including prediction, auto-complete, emoji, and keyboard customization. It also comes with over a thousand themes to add to your customization. The free version is a trial that lasts for 18 days and then you have to fork out the $3.99 or lose a few features so you can try it before you buy it. It is also one of the few keyboards that comes with a number row.



[Price: $1.49]

Chrooma Keyboard is a newcomer in the keyboard space but it seems to hit all of the desirable points that you’d want in a keyboard. It comes with swipe typing, keyboard resizing, night mode, and you can change the color of the keyboard to suit your theme or tastes. It also comes with a number row, emoji, and support for 60 languages. It looks and acts a lot like the stock Android keyboard which nice and it has virtually no bloat to bog it down. It’s cheap and a good option if you want something customizable and simple.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Fleksy has become one of the must-try Android keyboards out there. It has some of the best prediction of any keyboard app on the list and utilizes a fairly unique method of swipe and gesture typing to help you type faster. It comes with 40 themes, three customizable sizes, and you can customize the actual keyboard to suit your needs and even create your own theme. It even has GIF support which is nice. It’s free to download with the in-app purchases coming in the form of theme packs. It’s frequently in the conversation whenever someone asks what the best Android keyboards are.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

GO Keyboard carries the same stigma as other GO products where some people love it and others think that it’s way too bloated. In any case, GO Keyboard is a solid Android keyboard and has been for a very long time. It comes with a ton of features, including themes, emoticons, emoji, support for various layouts including QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, and more. It also has gesture typing and fonts that you can choose from. It’s not the most minimal option, but if you don’t mind the bloat, it’s a good keyboard.



[Price: Free]

Of course, we give the obligatory nod to the stock Android keyboard. It is the baseline from which all keyboards are judged. It’s a minimal style keyboard and it doesn’t have a lot of options, but makes up for that by being speedy and reliable. It has gesture typing and a few customization options when it comes to your predictions, corrections, and user dictionary. There are a few theme options available as well as gesture (swipe) typing and one-handed mode. You can also sync your dictionary between devices for quick setup if you’re buying a new device. It’s entirely free with no in-app purchases.



[Price: Free]

Multiling O Keyboard is the one stop shop if you need multiple languages. In fact, this keyboard app supports over 200 languages at the time of this writing which is more than pretty much every other Android keyboard. On top of superior language support, you’ll get gesture typing, the ability to set up a PC-style keyboard layout, keyboard resizing and repositioning, themes, emoji, various layouts, and the all-important number row. It’s an underrated app, especially if you speak multiple languages and it’s entirely free to use.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Of all the Android keyboards on this list, Minuum Keyboard probably wins the award for thinking outside of the box. It comes with a standard looking keyboard that is lightly configurable but the main feature is the mini-mode that makes the keyboard about as tall as your thumb nail. It boasts the ability to let you type sloppy and automatically know what you’re saying. There is a learning curve and a period of time where you’ll need to get used to it, but it’s definitely unique and useful once you get it down. You can get a 30 day free demo before being asked to pay the $3.99 price.



[Price: Free / $2.29]

Smart Keyboard Pro has been around for a very long time and one of the few older Android keyboards that still gets regular updates today. It’s a simple keyboard that delivers the basic experience along with a few modern featuers. You’ll get emoji, auto-correct, predictions, and more. The keyboard also has skins, a T9 mode, a compact mode, and support for hardware keyboards. It’s not quite as dazzling as some, but it’s not bad if you need something simple that just works. You can try a free demo before you purchase the keyboard.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

SwiftKey is definitely among the best Android keyboards ever. It has ridiculously good prediction and auto-correction along with gesture typing, cloud syncing so all of your devices can stay up to date, themes, keyboard customization, a number row, and more. It also has above average language support with over 100 languages supported. The keyboard and all of its features are free but you’ll have to pay for most of the themes. The keyboard was recently purchased by Microsoft which turned many people away from SwiftKey but for now, it works as it always has.



[Price: Free / $0.99 with in-app purchases]

Swype was the first really good third party Android keyboard available and it was so good that OEMs put it on their devices as the stock keyboard. It’s not quite a popular as it once was but the developers have been doing some good things with this app. It comes with some of the best gesture typing available and it also has themes, predictions, auto-correction, syncing between devices, and some gesture controls that let you do things like select-all, copy, paste, and search. You can try it free for 30 days before paying the $0.99 price and you can purchase additional themes after that.



