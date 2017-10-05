Fans of The Batman who own an Android device can finally check out the second episodic game series from Telltale Games starring DC Comics’ Caped Crusader. The first two episodes of Batman: The Enemy Within are now available to download from the Google Play Store, and the first episode is free to play. Episode one was first released in August for PC and console gamers, but Telltale says that going forward, the other installments will be released for PC, console and mobile on the same day.

The point-and-click game itself pits the Dark Knight and his alter ego Bruce Wayne against a variety of Batman’s colorful villains, including The Riddler in the first episode, and others which we won’t spoil here. If you are familiar with Telltale’s previous episodic games, you know the formula here — this is not an action game but an adventure title that still has some solid writing and voice acting.

While the first episode is free to play, the second episode is available via an in-game purchase for $4.99. You can also purchase the Season Pass in the game for $14.99, which gives you access to the second episode, and all of the upcoming future installments. Are you a fan of Batman and/or Telltale’s games? If so, will you be checking out The Enemy Within?