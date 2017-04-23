Still carrying around a Samsung Galaxy Note 5? It is technically the latest Note handset, so it only makes sense to give it its timely update. Multiple carrier versions of this phone have begun getting Android Nougat, but T-Mobile users are still left wondering when their devices will be ready for prime time.

We have good news: you won’t have to wait much longer! In fact, T-Mobile’s Des has taken it to Twitter to let us know the OTA update is approved and should start hitting smartphones “early next week”. This was posted on the 21st, which means the update is actually being released within the coming days.

FRIDAY SOFTWARE UPDATE: Approval of Android 7.0 Nougat for #GalaxyNote5 today! @TMobile customers should start to see it early next week!🤓 pic.twitter.com/56VRHZoEdA — Des 📱 (@askdes) April 22, 2017

“Gadget Guy” Des isn’t unveiling any specific details. We have no idea how large the update file will be or what it comes with, but we assume you can expect the same general features other Galaxy Note 5 devices have gotten from Nougat. This would include the new version of TouchWiz, improved multi-tasking, mini-conversations, improved battery management, a nicer keyboard and more.

Excited to have t he latest and greatest Android version? Sit back and relax until it arrives. And don’t forget to hit the comments to share your experiences once you get the update.