Samsung’s previously announced plan to kill the battery in the remaining active Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in the US has begun. T-Mobile is the first of the four major carriers to begin rolling out the battery shutdown update for the recalled phone.

T-Mobile’s support page for the Note 7 states that the update’s version number will be N930TUVU2APL2. The changelog says that the update will offer an on-screen reminder to owners of the phone about the recall order, along with what steps they should take to send back the Note 7. Once the update is installed, the changelog says it will “prevent the charge ability of the device.”

This latest update to the phone is meant to encourage the remaining Note 7 owners to turn in the smartphone, after it was discovered that many of its units started catching on fire or even exploding soon after it was launched. AT&T and Verizon will begin rolling out the same update to its Note 7 phones on January 5, while Sprint plans to do the same on January 8. Samsung said a few weeks ago that 93 percent of Note 7 devices in the US have already been turned in following the recall order.