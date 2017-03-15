Just yesterday Google unveiled the very first app produced as part of its Google Area 120 incubator. Somewhat ironically, it was an iOS exclusive. The good news is that Android didn’t have to wait long to join the party as the second Area 120 app has arrived, and unlike with Uptime, Supersonic Fun Voice Messenger is an Android release.

For those that aren’t aware, Area 120 was actually announced last year as a startup incubator that allowed employees to work on bringing their own business ideas to life. So what does this latest app bring to the table? Once again, it’s another messenger application, because we all know that Google doesn’t have enough options on that front.

Sarcasm aside, Supersonic Fun Voice Messenger is an easy-to-use messaging app. All you have to do is hit the microphone button, speak and it will then — in near real time — transcribe what your saying. Not just that, it also recognizes if any of your words have a corresponding emoji, and if they do, it adds those symbols to the message.

Once it is sent, the receiver not only gets a written message that is filled with emojis, but they also get the audio copy that plays along with it. After they read/hear the message, the messages disappear.

Supersonic Voice Messenger probably isn’t for everyone, but if it sounds like something you’d like to give a try, you can download it now from the Play store.