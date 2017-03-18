Over three months after it was first released for iOS, Nintendo will finally bring its hit mobile game Super Mario Run to Android devices worldwide on Thursday, March 23. The launch comes several weeks after another Nintendo mobile game, the fantasy tactical-RPG Fire Emblem: Heroes, launched for both Android and iOS in early February.

Nintendo of America’s Twitter account confirmed the Android launch date, which also stated that Super Mario Run will be getting a version 2.0.0 update as well. The update will add new playable characters to the game.

Android version of #SuperMarioRun will be available on 3/23 with the Ver.2.0.0 update! Pre-register now: https://t.co/dAxzTlppnG pic.twitter.com/nQ0T4znOBt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 18, 2017

Nintendo’s game will give Android players a way to control one of the company’s most well known characters, Mario, in an endless running style of game. You will have to keep him moving through a number of 2D worlds that are similar in style to levels that can be found in the classic Super Mario Bros. console game series.

While Super Mario Run has received mixed reviews from iOS players since it was first released in December, that didn’t stop them from downloading it 78 million times between its launch and the end of January 2017. About 5 percent of those free demo downloads were turned into the full version of the game for a one-time in-app fee of $9.99. It’s likely that the Android version will stick with that business model. You can go ahead and pre-register for the game at the Google Play Store, so you will get an alert when Super Mario Run is available to download.

Nintendo has already announced plans to launch a mobile version of one of its most popular console game titles, Animal Crossing, sometime in its next fiscal year, which officially begins in April 2017. While the company initially resisted releasing games for smartphones, it now says it will launch between two to three new mobile games per year.