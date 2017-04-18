If you’re getting tired of the boring ol’ real world, you might have fun with the latest Snapchat update. Today, Snap Inc. is rolling out a new update to Snapchat for Android that brings a fun new augmented reality feature called World Lenses.

World Lenses let you add augmented reality-powered 3D lenses to the world around you.

Just fire up the camera screen in the Snapchat app and make sure your rear-facing camera is activated. You can then add a cloud, a rainbow, flowers, a floating ‘OMG’ sign, and more. These are just a few of the objects you can add at the moment; Snap says the lineup will change daily.

Once you select your lens, you can move it around the screen, then take a photo or video. The coolest part? Once the object is added to your screen, the app acts as if it’s a real object. You can walk towards the object to make it bigger, walk away from it to make it smaller, etc.

Interested in giving World Lenses a shot? Download the latest version of Snapchat at the Play Store link below.

Recent updates

Bitmoji widgets on your home screen

March 15: Snap Inc. has just released a new update for Android and iOS that introduces a much easier way to chat with your friends. If you’re the kind of user who chats with a handful of people on a regular basis through Snapchat, now you won’t have to go digging through your entire friend list to start up a new chat. After installing the new update, you’ll be able to select your favorite/most-contacted friends and add Bitmoji widgets to your home screen for quick access to that person.

Snapchat beta brings bundled notifications

February 6: In the latest Snapchat update, beta version 10.1.3.0, Snap Inc. has added bundled notifications to the app, making the Snapchat notification area more useful. Notification bundles rolled out as a feature of Android 7.0 Nougat and allow developers to make their notifications collapse when more are added to the notification area. These notifications can be expanded when you tap on them to reveal more detailed information about each individual message, like when it was sent and by whom.

New search bar

January 26: Snap Inc. has added a new search bar intended to make finding friends, groups, Discover publishers and Our Stories, easier. The interface has been refreshed and is now more colorful and easier to navigate.

Group messaging

December 14: Though it was previously limited to one-on-one conversations, Snapchat now allows for up to 16 people to take part in group chats, as of version 9.45.0.0. Like with a regular Snapchat message, group Snaps can be opened once and played once before they are deleted and will remain available in the group for 24 hours after being sent. The new interface also allows you to tap another members’ names to jump into an individual conversation with them.

Spectacles

November 14: Spectacles are Snap Inc’s new glasses which feature an integrated camera, allowing users to record 10-second videos and send them via Snapchat. They’re on sale now for $129.99 at select locations and you can read our early thoughts on them in the link above.

