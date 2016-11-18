The Pixel and Pixel XL were the first smartphones on the market with the latest and greatest Android 7.0 Nougat. Meanwhile, other manufacturers are hard at work trying to update their devices to the latest version of Google’s OS as fast as possible.

According to a Sam Mobile, Samsung has already started developing the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy Tab S2 tablet. As always, the company hasn’t revealed a specific date as to when it will be rolling it out to users across the world. Our best guess is that Samsung will need a few months to prepare a stable version of the update, which means that it probably won’t be available this year.

Samsung knows how important software updates are for most users. In addition to working on the Note 5 and Tab S2 update, the company has also recently announced the Android 7.0 Nougat Beta program in the US as well as in the UK, which gives a select few Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users a chance to experience an early version of its upcoming software.

Do you own a Galaxy Note 5 or a Tab S2? Are you excited to hear that an update is heading your way?