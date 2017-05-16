Samsung has sold more than 200,000 Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units every day since their release on April 21.

An unnamed company official confirmed the milestone to Korean outlet The Investor. “Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units,” the official said.

The milestone is more impressive when you consider that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have only been available in a limited number of markets, albeit major ones. Samsung released the two phones on April 21 in South Korea, the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Availability expanded to some European markets, India, and some other countries over the following weeks. The S8 and S8 Plus have yet to become available in world’s largest smartphone market China, where Samsung has been losing ground against local competitors.

Samsung said the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be on sale in 120 countries by the end of this month.

For comparison, Samsung managed to sell around 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 units in the first two weeks of availability, before a rash of incidents forced it to recall the device from the market.

It’s not an official number, but analysts from Counterpoint estimated that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge hit 10 million units in three weeks from launch. The phones went on to garner sales of 55 million units by April 2017, helped by the fact that Samsung promoted them heavily in order to fill the gap left by the Note 7.

Meanwhile, sold 10 million Galaxy S6 units in about one month.

While it seems that the Galaxy S8 is actually moving slower than the two previous generations, both the S7 and the S6 enjoyed wider releases in their first month of availability.

Analysts are pretty optimistic about the sales performance of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which are expected to help Samsung achieve its best ever yearly profits. Customers seem to prefer the Galaxy S8 Plus in particular.