There’s little denying that the continued advancement of AI will be an important part of our future, and companies like Samsung will be a big part of this push forward, at least if the latest claim proves correct. A new report from The Korea Herald indicates Samsung is considering the creation of a $1 billion fund to invest in the future of artificial intelligence.

The unnamed source is a Samsung official from the USA, claiming this money is to be used towards AI tech company acquisitions and investments in stakes.

“Despite several recent deals, the management pointed out the company still needed more fundamental investments into AI.” -Samsung official

This report seems to imply Samsung sees great potential in the future of AI. So much that it could be Samsung’s attempt not to repeat a past mistake from 2005, when they declined to purchase Android from Google. This would make sense, as it has already been reported Samsung is open to working with google on AI, as well as investing in its own artificial intelligence services.

Other large companies like Facebook and LG are also looking into the integration of AI in their products and services, so it looks like the proliferation of such services is not too far away. We just hope the robot apocalypse is nothing to worry about!