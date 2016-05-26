You gotta love leaks like these. Not only has Samsung already posted press renders of the unannounced Gear Fit2 wearable on its own site, it has now published the full user manual as well, clearing up any lingering doubts as to what we can expect from Samsung’s next-gen fitness band.

The Gear Fit2 features GPS, perhaps the most highly sought after feature in a wearable for those that, you know, go outside. It also has an IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged in a meter and a half of water for half an hour. The Gear Fit2 comes with a curved 1.84-inch AMOLED display and 4 GB of internal storage.

The Gear Fit2 is more ergonomically designed to better suit the curve of the wrist and looks to be made from the same rubber as the original. Fortunately, the awkward charging cradle of the original has been replaced with a more convenient charging dock. The heart-rate sensor, back and home keys are all located in the same place as the original Gear Fit.

It’s pretty clear that Samsung wasn’t looking to reinvent the wheel with the Gear Fit2, just to add GPS and slightly bump the IP rating of an already successful design. Refinement seems to be the name of the game at Samsung this year, and the Gear Fit2 shows that Samsung knows when to change something and when to leave well enough alone.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 launch is expected in South Korea sometime next month.

Will you be buying a Gear Fit2? Do you prefer a fitness band or a smartwatch?