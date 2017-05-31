Samsung has released a big update for the Gear Fit 2, which improves the device’s heart-rate and exercise-tracking abilities and offers new ways to maximize your training.

When you finish a workout, you’ll now see a color-coded graph that shows you the time spent in different heart rate zones. These are broken down by level of exertion to Moderate, Vigorous, and Maximum.

The update also enhances the device’s activity detection, as the Gear Fit 2 will automatically activate its fitness-tracking functions after you exercise for more than ten minutes. And when you complete an auto-tracked workout, you’ll see your approximate location on the map that pops up on the screen.

If you’re a serious runner, you can set customizable pace targets via the Samsung Health app. It’s a useful feature to have and only requires you to input the desired distance and time into your device. You can also choose between runs that are designed to either help you burn fat or increase your endurance.

Thanks to the new update, you have the option of customizing the info you see on the display during workouts. There’s a lot of different data available including the total distance, calories burned, and the duration of an exercise, just to name a few. The last feature worth mentioning is the ability to send an SOS alert with your location just by pressing the home button of the device three times.

The update is already available for all users via the Samsung Gear app.